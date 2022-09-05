  • U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, on Friday. | REUTERS
    U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, on Friday. | REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

Midterm elections in America are traditionally all about the current president — whose party rarely comes out well. Joe Biden has another plan for this November: to turn the vote into a referendum on Donald Trump and his “extremist” politics.

The 79-year-old Democrat — still unpopular though his poll numbers have been creeping back up — has a catchphrase that says it all: “Don’t compare me to the Almighty. Compare me to the alternative.”

