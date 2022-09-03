  • It could be raining diamonds on planets throughout the universe, scientists have suggested, after using common plastic to re-create the strange precipitation believed to form deep inside ice giants such as Uranus. | NASA / JPL / VIA REUTERS
    It could be raining diamonds on planets throughout the universe, scientists have suggested, after using common plastic to re-create the strange precipitation believed to form deep inside ice giants such as Uranus. | NASA / JPL / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Paris – It could be raining diamonds on planets throughout the universe, scientists have suggested, after using common plastic to re-create the strange precipitation believed to form deep inside Uranus and Neptune.

Scientists had previously theorized that extremely high pressure and temperatures turn hydrogen and carbon into solid diamonds thousands of kilometers below the surface of the ice giants.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,