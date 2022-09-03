  • A believer carries a portrait of Unification Church founder Sun Myung-moon toward an altar during his memorial Mass at the church's Japan's headquarters in Tokyo in September 2012. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party will delay the release of results of investigations into relations between its lawmakers and church, a party executive has said. | REUTERS
    A believer carries a portrait of Unification Church founder Sun Myung-moon toward an altar during his memorial Mass at the church's Japan's headquarters in Tokyo in September 2012. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party will delay the release of results of investigations into relations between its lawmakers and church, a party executive has said. | REUTERS

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party will delay the release of results of investigations into relations between its lawmakers and the religious group known as the Unification Church.

“We won’t be able to release the results in the first half of next week,” the senior party executive said Friday. “We will strive to publish them by within next week at the earliest.”

