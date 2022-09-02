  • An image of former U.S. president Donald Trump is shown on a television screen next to toy pandas at the Patriotic Education Center in Hong Kong on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
Hong Kong – Rows of fidgeting Hong Kong schoolchildren looked on as a short film explained what constitutes a national security crime, using former U.S. President Donald Trump as an example — and a warning.

The TV was surrounded by dozens of stuffed panda toys, which the children were assured they could play with later if they listened attentively.

