  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (second from left) inspects a disaster drill held in the city of Chiba on Thursday. | KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (second from left) inspects a disaster drill held in the city of Chiba on Thursday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

The Japanese government held an annual disaster drill Thursday, though again scaling it back to prevent the spread of COVID-19, based on the scenario that a massive earthquake originating off Japan’s Pacific coast had affected wide areas.

The drill took place on the 99th anniversary of a magnitude 7.9 temblor that devastated Tokyo and its neighboring prefectures in 1923, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida joining the interprefectural exercises via helicopter.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,