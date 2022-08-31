  • A large-scale housing project in Oceanside, California, in June 2018. Researchers found that housing people in timber homes could avoid more than 100 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide by 2100 — around 10% of the carbon budget to remain on target for the 2 degrees Celsius goal in the Paris Agreement, and equivalent to nearly three years of global emissions. | REUTERS
    A large-scale housing project in Oceanside, California, in June 2018. Researchers found that housing people in timber homes could avoid more than 100 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide by 2100 — around 10% of the carbon budget to remain on target for the 2 degrees Celsius goal in the Paris Agreement, and equivalent to nearly three years of global emissions. | REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

Housing people in homes made from wood instead of steel and concrete could save more than 100 billion metric tons of carbon emissions, while preserving enough cropland to feed a booming population, research released Tuesday suggests.

More than half of people worldwide currently live in cities and this proportion is set to rise markedly by 2050.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,