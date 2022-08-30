  • New recruits at the facility in Kitakyushu must be under four years old. | GETTY IMAGES
A nursing home in southern Japan is “hiring” babies for a very important job — to keep its elderly residents company and make them smile. The salary? Diapers and milk formula.

New recruits at the facility in Kitakyushu must be under four years old, and their guardians have to sign a contract stipulating that the babies and toddlers can show up for work “whenever they feel like it.”

