The government on Tuesday decided to revise industry-by-industry upper limits on the number of foreign workers with specified skills who are given special resident status, to reflect changes in labor demand partly caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of such limits set for the 12 industry sectors covered under the program, the cap for food and beverage makers and that for machinery and other manufacturers will be raised.

