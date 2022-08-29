  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida joins a press conference by video conference with (right to left) Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, U.N. Deputy Secretary General Amina J. Mohamed, Tunisian President Kais Saied, Senegalese President Macky Sall and representatives from the African Union and the U.N. Development Programme after the closing session of the eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Tunis on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida joins a press conference by video conference with (right to left) Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, U.N. Deputy Secretary General Amina J. Mohamed, Tunisian President Kais Saied, Senegalese President Macky Sall and representatives from the African Union and the U.N. Development Programme after the closing session of the eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Tunis on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Tunis – Leaders from Japan and African nations on Sunday said the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine has caused a food crisis on the fast-growing continent, without referring to Moscow by name.

“We underscore with deep concern the negative socio-economic impact of this (Ukraine) crisis, which has created food insecurity in Africa in the challenging context” of the post-COVID era, the leaders said in the Tunis Declaration issued following the Tokyo International Conference on African Development held in the Tunisian capital.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , , , , ,