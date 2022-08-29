Tunis – Leaders from Japan and African nations on Sunday said the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine has caused a food crisis on the fast-growing continent, without referring to Moscow by name.
“We underscore with deep concern the negative socio-economic impact of this (Ukraine) crisis, which has created food insecurity in Africa in the challenging context” of the post-COVID era, the leaders said in the Tunis Declaration issued following the Tokyo International Conference on African Development held in the Tunisian capital.
