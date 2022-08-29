Japan is planning to hold a foreign ministerial meeting of the Group of Seven industrialized nations at a resort town in Nagano Prefecture in April next year, ahead of the group’s summit scheduled in Hiroshima in May, sources close to the matter said Sunday.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government is also making arrangements to hold a finance ministers’ and central bank governors’ meeting in Niigata — a coastal city facing the Sea of Japan northwest of Tokyo — in May, according to the sources.
