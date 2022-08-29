  • Prices for key raw materials — from oil to copper and wheat — have cooled in recent weeks. | BLOOMBERG
    Prices for key raw materials — from oil to copper and wheat — have cooled in recent weeks. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Global inflation is finally coming off the boil, even if it’s set to remain far too hot for the liking of the world’s central bankers.

As economic growth slows, prices for key raw materials — from oil to copper and wheat — have cooled in recent weeks, taking pressure off the cost of manufactured goods and food. And it’s getting cheaper to move those things around, as supply chains slowly recover from the pandemic.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,