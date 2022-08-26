  • Itaru Nakamura, chief of the NPA, announces his resignation on Thursday at a news conference in Tokyo. | KYODO
With responsibility for failing to protect former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe having spilled over to the top of the National Police Agency, the body is now looking to accelerate its review of how dignitaries are protected, including by taking the initiative rather than leaving the task to prefectural authorities.

The agency’s report on security procedures for Abe, released Thursday, pointed out a series of inadequacies in the planning stages that resulted in a “vacuum” in the rear of the protective police force.

