With responsibility for failing to protect former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe having spilled over to the top of the National Police Agency, the body is now looking to accelerate its review of how dignitaries are protected, including by taking the initiative rather than leaving the task to prefectural authorities.
The agency’s report on security procedures for Abe, released Thursday, pointed out a series of inadequacies in the planning stages that resulted in a “vacuum” in the rear of the protective police force.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.