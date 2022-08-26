  • An elementary school student in Tokyo uses a digital textbook in May. | KYODO
    An elementary school student in Tokyo uses a digital textbook in May. | KYODO

  • JIJI

  • SHARE

Japan’s education ministry plans to start the total use of digital textbooks from fiscal 2024, rolling them out first in English classes for fifth and sixth graders and junior high school students.

Digital textbooks will also be fully used for mathematics classes, from fiscal 2025 at the earliest. They will be used together with paper textbooks to avoid confusion in classes for the time being.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,