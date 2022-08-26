Japan’s education ministry plans to start the total use of digital textbooks from fiscal 2024, rolling them out first in English classes for fifth and sixth graders and junior high school students.
Digital textbooks will also be fully used for mathematics classes, from fiscal 2025 at the earliest. They will be used together with paper textbooks to avoid confusion in classes for the time being.
