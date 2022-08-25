  • Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.'s NTT West and NTT Docomo group firms both faced disruption on Thursday. | BLOOMBERG
Osaka – A glitch occurred in Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corp.’s communications equipment Thursday, temporarily making it difficult for users in wide areas to connect to the internet.

The problem occurred around 8:57 a.m. and was resolved by 2:44 p.m.

