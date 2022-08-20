  • People wearing protective face masks walk inside an exhibition hall in Tokyo earlier this month. Japan is aiming to quickly to review the practice of counting all COVID-19 cases, the country's health minister has said. | REUTERS
    People wearing protective face masks walk inside an exhibition hall in Tokyo earlier this month. Japan is aiming to quickly to review the practice of counting all COVID-19 cases, the country's health minister has said. | REUTERS

  • JIJI

  • SHARE

The central government is aiming to quickly to review the practice of counting all COVID-19 cases, health minister Katsunobu Kato has said, as infections continue to hit record highs.

“We’ll act with a sense of speed while listening to what experts and others involved have to say,” Kato told a parliamentary committee meeting Friday.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,