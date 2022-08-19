  • A P-3C Maritime Self-Defense Force patrol plane | KYODO
SEOUL – South Korea’s military had set a guideline in February 2019 on what kind of situation to lock its fire-control radar on a Japanese Self-Defense Forces patrol plane, two months after it carried out the move, the country’s lawmaker said Friday.

Relations between South Korea and Japan — U.S. security allies in the region — sharply deteriorated against a backdrop of the radar irradiation, along with unresolved historical grievances, Tokyo’s imposition of export control measures and other disputes.

