  • Koichi Hagiuda, chair of the Liberal Democratic Party's Policy Research Council, paid ¥15,000 to the Women's Federation for World Peace Japan on six occasions between 2012 and 2019 in the name of his supporters' group and an LDP branch, according to his office. | AFP-JIJI
    Koichi Hagiuda, chair of the Liberal Democratic Party's Policy Research Council, paid ¥15,000 to the Women's Federation for World Peace Japan on six occasions between 2012 and 2019 in the name of his supporters' group and an LDP branch, according to his office. | AFP-JIJI

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Senior ruling party lawmaker Koichi Hagiuda said Thursday that he had paid ¥90,000 in membership fees to an organization linked to the religious group known as the Unification Church.

Hagiuda, chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party’s Policy Research Council, paid ¥15,000 to the Women’s Federation for World Peace Japan six times between 2012 and 2019 in the name of his supporters’ group and an LDP branch, according to his office.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,