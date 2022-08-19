Senior ruling party lawmaker Koichi Hagiuda said Thursday that he had paid ¥90,000 in membership fees to an organization linked to the religious group known as the Unification Church.
Hagiuda, chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party’s Policy Research Council, paid ¥15,000 to the Women’s Federation for World Peace Japan six times between 2012 and 2019 in the name of his supporters’ group and an LDP branch, according to his office.
