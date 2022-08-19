  • Japan Airlines will raise its surcharge on flights connecting Japan with North America and Europe to ¥57,200 for October and November tickets from the current ¥47,000. | BLOOMBERG
Japan Airlines said Thursday that it will raise its fuel surcharges on international passenger tickets to record highs in October-November, reflecting a weaker yen and higher crude oil prices.

The airline will raise its surcharge on flights connecting Japan with North America and Europe to ¥57,200 from the current ¥47,000.

