  Jiji

ANA Holdings and other firms in Japan are looking at offering luxury tours to attract to the country rich foreign visitors who spend large amounts when traveling.

Aiming to create new businesses through the move with an eye toward the post-COVID-19 world and regional revitalization, they are currently discussing offering tours that allow participants to travel all around Japan for more than a week by private jet, with tour destinations based on themes such as history, nature and culture.

