    U.S. President Joe Biden signs The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 into law at the White House in Washington on Tuesday. | REUTERS
Washington – U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law a big climate change and health care spending bill, giving Democrats another boost ahead of midterm elections in which Republicans are suddenly less certain of their predicted crushing victory.

The law, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act, was touted by the White House as the biggest commitment to mitigating climate change in U.S. history, as well as targeting long sought changes in the way medicines are priced, while adding fairness to the tax system, with a minimum 15% tax for corporations.

