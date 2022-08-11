  • North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attends a national meeting on measures against COVID-19 in Pyongyang, in this undated photo released on Wednesday. | KCNA / VIA REUTERS
    North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attends a national meeting on measures against COVID-19 in Pyongyang, in this undated photo released on Wednesday. | KCNA / VIA REUTERS

  • Reuters

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un declared victory in the battle against COVID-19 on Thursday, with the leader’s sister revealing he had suffered from fever and vowing “deadly retaliation” against South Korea which it blames for causing the outbreak.

Kim ordered a lifting of maximum anti-epidemic measures imposed in May, adding that North Korea must maintain a “steel-strong anti-epidemic barrier and intensifying the anti-epidemic work until the end of the global health crisis,” according to a report by state news agency KCNA.

