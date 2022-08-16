An increasing number of Japanese companies have started holding their shareholders’ meetings online in order to reduce the risk of coronavirus infections among people assembled for physical meetings.
The number of such companies is expected to increase 60% from the previous year to some 800 this year, according to Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking, which is involved in the administration of shareholders’ meetings for many companies.
