  • Tokyo reported 22,740 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. | KYODO
    Tokyo reported 22,740 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. | KYODO

  • staff report, Jiji

  • SHARE

Tokyo confirmed 22,740 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, down by around 3,500 from a week earlier.

The number of severely ill patients under the Tokyo metropolitan government’s criteria fell by one from Saturday to 42, while 13 new deaths linked to the virus were reported on Sunday.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,