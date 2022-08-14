  • Prices of dairy products will see a further hike this winter amid rises in wholesale prices for raw milk. | BLOOMBERG
Japan will see a further price hike for milk and yogurt in winter as wholesale prices for raw milk are set to show their biggest rise in more than 13 years.

The wholesale price increase is expected to jack up retail prices of milk and other products, dealing another blow to households already pounded by higher prices of many goods and services.

