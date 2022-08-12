  • Former U.S. President Donald Trump in New York City on Wednesday | AFP-JIJI
    Former U.S. President Donald Trump in New York City on Wednesday | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

U.S. federal agents were looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons when they raided former U.S. President Donald Trump’s home in Florida this week, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

It was not clear if such documents were recovered at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, the Post said. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,