U.S. President Joe Biden is readying plans to launch his re-election bid after November’s midterm congressional elections, according to multiple aides and allies, setting up a potential 2024 rematch with former U.S. President Donald Trump.
Biden’s resolve to mount a second White House bid is hardening even with polls showing most Democrats would prefer a candidate other than the 79-year-old president. But those close to Biden describe him as buoyed by recent legislative, economic and foreign policy victories and committed to again deny Trump a return to the Oval Office.
