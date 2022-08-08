U.S. President Joe Biden and his party finally scored the win they’ve been waiting for heading into the November congressional elections. But it’s uncertain it will be enough to save them from the nation’s sour mood over inflation.
The tax and climate bill passed by the Senate on Sunday was a shadow of the $10 trillion plan progressives sought more than a year ago.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.