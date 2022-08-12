SEoul – A nongovernmental group affiliated with the Unification Church on Friday commemorated late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during an international conference, at which a video message from former U.S. President Donald Trump was also played.
At the event organized by the Universal Peace Federation in Seoul, a picture of Abe was shown on a screen with his quote, “Peace is not given by someone. It should be won.” Participants laid flowers to show their respect to the former Japanese leader.
