SEoul – A nongovernmental group affiliated with the Unification Church on Friday commemorated late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during an international conference, at which a video message from former U.S. President Donald Trump was also played.

At the event organized by the Universal Peace Federation in Seoul, a picture of Abe was shown on a screen with his quote, “Peace is not given by someone. It should be won.” Participants laid flowers to show their respect to the former Japanese leader.

