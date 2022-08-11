A Tokyo court has dismissed a request filed by a group of 50 people, including civic group members, to issue an injunction ordering that a state funeral for slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is stopped.
In a decision dated Aug. 2, the Tokyo District Court ruled that the use of public funds for the planned funeral does not violate Article 19 of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of thought. The group has appealed.
