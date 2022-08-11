  • Tokyo reported 31,247 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. | REUTERS
Tokyo confirmed 31,247 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, down by about 4,000 from a week before.

While the capital has seen a downward trend in daily cases this week, some other parts of the nation are posting record numbers, with the nationwide daily figure hitting a record 250,403 cases Wednesday.

