  • A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with the Iranian Khayyam satellite blasts off from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, on Tuesday. | ROSCOSMOS / VIA REUTERS
    A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with the Iranian Khayyam satellite blasts off from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, on Tuesday. | ROSCOSMOS / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

Almaty, Kazakhstan – An Iranian satellite launched by Russia blasted off from Kazakhstan Tuesday and reached orbit amid controversy that Moscow might use it to boost its surveillance of military targets in Ukraine.

As Russia’s international isolation grows following Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin is seeking to pivot towards the Middle East, Asia and Africa and find new clients for its embattled space program.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,