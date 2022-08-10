  • Kyodo

Opposition parties on Wednesday criticized Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s reshuffle of his Cabinet and Liberal Democratic Party executives, accusing him of trying to divert the public’s attention from questionable ties between some LDP lawmakers and a religious group known as the Unification Church.

Seiji Osaka, executive deputy president of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said the Cabinet reshuffle is merely procrastinating instead of addressing issues involving the religious group, which formally calls itself the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification.

