  • The Tokyo Medical and Dental university in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward | KYODO
    The Tokyo Medical and Dental university in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

The Tokyo Institute of Technology and Tokyo Medical and Dental University, both state-run universities in Japan, plan to begin merger talks, sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

The two universities are aiming to integrate operations and apply for financial assistance from a planned state fund designed to support internationally competitive educational and research institutes.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,