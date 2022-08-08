  • Flowers were left on a road in the city of Nara, where former prime minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot last month, on Saturday. | KYODO
One month after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a sense of shock still reverberates among conservative lawmakers of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

There are concerns that the loss of Abe, who was a conservative icon, could lead to a “drifting” conservative camp with no clear candidate to succeed him as its leader.

