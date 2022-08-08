One month after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a sense of shock still reverberates among conservative lawmakers of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.
There are concerns that the loss of Abe, who was a conservative icon, could lead to a “drifting” conservative camp with no clear candidate to succeed him as its leader.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.