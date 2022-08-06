  • Stem cell scientist Jacob Hanna, a specialist in molecular genetics at Israel's Weizmann Institute of Science, holds a vial containing 5-day-old synthetic mouse embryos grown in an electronically controlled ex-utero roller culture platform, in a lab in the Israeli central city of Rehovot on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
    Stem cell scientist Jacob Hanna, a specialist in molecular genetics at Israel's Weizmann Institute of Science, holds a vial containing 5-day-old synthetic mouse embryos grown in an electronically controlled ex-utero roller culture platform, in a lab in the Israeli central city of Rehovot on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Paris – Stem cell scientists say they have created “synthetic embryos” without using sperm, eggs or fertilization for the first time, but the prospect of using such a technique to grow human organs for transplantation remains distant.

The breakthrough was hailed as a major step forward, though some experts said the result could not fully be considered to be embryos and warned of future ethical considerations.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,