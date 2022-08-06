United Nations/PHNOM PENH – North Korea made preparations for a nuclear test during the first six months of this year, according to an excerpt of a confidential United Nations report.
“Work at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site paves the way for additional nuclear tests for the development of nuclear weapons,” independent sanctions monitors reported to the U.N. Security Council North Korea sanctions committee.
