  • Taiwan Air Force pilots during a military training exercise in Chiayi County, Taiwan, on Jan. 5. While Taipei is protected by a fleet of fighter jets, the democratically governed island could need as many as 50 years at the current rate to train enough pilots to fill the cockpits of the jets they expect to get by the middle of this decade. | BLOOMBERG
If any war were to break out between the U.S. and China, one trigger may be the increasingly frequent fighter-jet encounters near Taiwan.

Almost every day, Taiwanese fighter pilots hop in their American-made F-16s to intercept Chinese warplanes screaming past their territory. The encounters probe the island’s defenses and force the pilots on both sides to avoid mistakes that could lead to a crisis that spins out of control.

