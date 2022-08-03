  • A screenshot from a video of a military exercise by the Chinese People's Liberation Army posted on its WeChat account on Monday. There are fears that the announced exercises by China could result in an accident that spirals out of control. | KYODO
Just minutes after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi became the highest-ranking American official to set foot in Taiwan in 25 years, a furious China announced a spate of military exercises that would effectively encircle the democratic island.

But the drills, which China characterized as a “series of targeted military actions” in response to Pelosi’s visit, aren’t just intended to keep Taiwan and the United States in check. They’re also a clear warning to Japan, experts say, with some of its far-flung southwestern islands sandwiched between planned exercise zones, according to coordinates released by the Chinese military.

