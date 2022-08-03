  • U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is welcomed by Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (left) at Taipei Songshan Airport in the Taiwanese capital late Tuesday. | TAIWAN MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS / VIA REUTERS
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday became the highest-ranking American official to set foot in Taiwan in a quarter century, prompting a furious China to announce missile tests and military drills encircling the democratic island.

The U.S. Air Force plane carrying Pelosi and a delegation of lawmakers on a trip to several Asian allies and partners landed at Taipei’s Songshan Airport in the Taiwanese capital, live-streamed video showed. The House speaker and her fellow lawmakers were greeted on the tarmac by Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and Sandra Oudkirk, the director of the American Institute in Taiwan, the island's de facto U.S. embassy.

