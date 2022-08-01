  • More than 2,400 food products are set to see price hikes in August, according to Teikoku Databank.
Food price hikes are accelerating in Japan in August after entering full swing last autumn.

According to credit research company Teikoku Databank, 2,431 products are set to see price hikes in August, reaching the highest level this year. The figure far exceeds the previous monthly high of 1,607 in July.

