  • According to the NPA, the number of detected sexual abuse cases against children under the age of 18 by their parents and others totaled 339 in 2021, 3.5 times higher than in 2011. | GETTY IMAGES
Measures to tackle the sexual abuse of children have been strengthened in Japan, including with a new law aimed at preventing sexual violence by teachers, most parts of which came into force in April.

To supplement such efforts with education, a picture book has been published to teach children the importance of the intimate parts of the body hidden when they wear swimsuits.

