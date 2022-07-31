Measures to tackle the sexual abuse of children have been strengthened in Japan, including with a new law aimed at preventing sexual violence by teachers, most parts of which came into force in April.
To supplement such efforts with education, a picture book has been published to teach children the importance of the intimate parts of the body hidden when they wear swimsuits.
