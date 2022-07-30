  • Remote islands called Dokdo in South Korea and Takeshima in Japan | THE BLUE HOUSE / VIA REUTERS
    Remote islands called Dokdo in South Korea and Takeshima in Japan | THE BLUE HOUSE / VIA REUTERS

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Japan has lodged a protest over South Korean military exercises conducted on Friday near disputed Sea of Japan islands known as Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Takehiro Funakoshi, director-general of the ministry’s Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, protested to Kim Yong-gil, minister at the South Korean Embassy in Tokyo, saying that the islands are an inherent part of Japanese territory historically and under international law.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,