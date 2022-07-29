  • Students conduct science experiments earlier this month at an elementary school in Tokyo's Edogawa Ward. | KYODO
    Students conduct science experiments earlier this month at an elementary school in Tokyo's Edogawa Ward. | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Japanese children have had fewer opportunities to conduct science experiments at schools amid the pandemic, a government survey showed Thursday.

In the survey, elementary and junior high schools were asked how often observations and experiments took place per class in fiscal 2021, which ended in March.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,