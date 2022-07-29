Japan’s ruling party is considering putting off a memorial speech in parliament for late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe until this fall, after its plan for his close aide to deliver it in August met resistance from within and from opposition parties, lawmakers said Thursday.
Akira Amari, who was an economy minister in the Abe administration and was personally close to him, was floated as a candidate to speak in parliament during an extraordinary session starting next week.
