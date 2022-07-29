KDDI will spend about ¥7.3 billion to compensate all of its mobile subscribers following a major network disruption earlier this month that lasted more than three days, the firm said Friday.
The carrier said it will compensate 2.71 million users heavily affected by the network outage by returning two days’ worth of their monthly basic fees. It also plans to pay ¥200 to all of its 35.89 million subscribers, including those receiving the extra compensation. The refunds will be deducted from their bills sometime after September.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.