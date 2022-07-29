  • KDDI chief Makoto Takahashi speaks to reporters in Tokyo on Friday. | KYODO
KDDI will spend about ¥7.3 billion to compensate all of its mobile subscribers following a major network disruption earlier this month that lasted more than three days, the firm said Friday.

The carrier said it will compensate 2.71 million users heavily affected by the network outage by returning two days’ worth of their monthly basic fees. It also plans to pay ¥200 to all of its 35.89 million subscribers, including those receiving the extra compensation. The refunds will be deducted from their bills sometime after September.

