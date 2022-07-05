After more than three days of network disruption that impacted up to 39 million mobile lines, KDDI said Tuesday evening that its services had been fully restored — news that users had been anxiously waiting for.
The update came as Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Yasushi Kaneko expressed frustration with KDDI — which operates the au mobile brand — for not doing enough to inform users about the situation.
