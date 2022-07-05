  • An au shop in Tokyo on Monday | KYODO
    An au shop in Tokyo on Monday | KYODO
  • SHARE

After more than three days of network disruption that impacted up to 39 million mobile lines, KDDI said Tuesday evening that its services had been fully restored — news that users had been anxiously waiting for.

The update came as Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Yasushi Kaneko expressed frustration with KDDI — which operates the au mobile brand — for not doing enough to inform users about the situation.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,