In its first announcement on the financial state of local railway lines, East Japan Railway (JR East) said Thursday that it logged about ¥70 billion in losses from nonperforming services in the year through March 2020.

The figure covered 66 railway sections with less than 2,000 passengers on average per kilometer per day across 35 lines.

