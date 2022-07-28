  • Nissan posted a nearly 60% drop in its net profit in the three months to June, as pressures including a lockdown in Shanghai and chip shortages weighed on business. | AFP-JIJI
  • AFP-Jiji

Car giant Nissan said Thursday that net profit sank nearly 60% in the three months to June, as pressures including a lockdown in Shanghai and chip shortages weighed on business.

The firm, which in May reported a positive full-year net profit for the first time in three years, said it logged a net profit of ¥47.1 billion ($347 million), down 58.9% on the year.

