  Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki declared a state of medical emergency on Thursday due to the new COVID-19 surge.
Local governments in Japan are ramping up efforts to deal with surging cases of coronavirus infection.

At a National Governors’ Association meeting slated for Thursday, prefectural governors will discuss proposals being made to the central government as the BA.5 omicron variant is now believed to account for almost 100% of new COVID-19 cases in the country.

