A ruling party executive on Sunday unveiled a plan to substantially cut corporate tax for companies active on investing in human resources.

“We want to offer major tax reductions related to human resources investment,” Yoichi Miyazawa, chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party’s Research Commission on the Tax System, said in a television program.

